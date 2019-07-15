Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Chris Moyles

Chris Moyles is this week's guest on Full Disclosure. Picture: PA / LBC

Chris Moyles doesn't do many interviews so this in-depth chat with Full Disclosure With James O'Brien is a fascinating look at a radio legend.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

The Radio X Breakfast host told James about his early days in radio - when he was still too young to drive, so needed to get a taxi to the show.

He discussed how he took a show at Radio 1 out of spite and why he's not at all like the controversial reputation he has.

And also why Jack Reacher might be based on his Dad!

