Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Chris Moyles

15 July 2019, 15:26 | Updated: 15 July 2019, 15:31

Chris Moyles is this week's guest on Full Disclosure
Chris Moyles is this week's guest on Full Disclosure. Picture: PA / LBC

Chris Moyles doesn't do many interviews so this in-depth chat with Full Disclosure With James O'Brien is a fascinating look at a radio legend.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

The Radio X Breakfast host told James about his early days in radio - when he was still too young to drive, so needed to get a taxi to the show.

He discussed how he took a show at Radio 1 out of spite and why he's not at all like the controversial reputation he has.

And also why Jack Reacher might be based on his Dad!

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Alex McGovern really impressed LBC listeners with his views

This 16-Year-Old Took Apart Boris Johnson's Position On Brexit

4 days ago

James O'Brien was left speechless by Rachel's call

James O'Brien Left Speechless By NHS Tax Problem Which Has Sent Waiting Times Soaring

6 days ago

Nick Ferrari had a row with the leader of the anti-LGBT lesson protests

Nick Ferrari Schools Man Leading Protests Against LGBT Lessons

11 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Business Owner's Response To Jeremy Hunt's Comments On Companies Going Bust

13 days ago

My Time To Die

My Time To Die: Nick Ferrari Follows Dementia Patient To Swiss Clinic

13 days ago

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands

"Tell Me Just ONE Thing You Can Do After Brexit That You Can't Do Now..."

14 days ago

LBC Latest

Labour Party peers have offered to help tackle antisemitism

Group Of Labour Peers Offer To Investigate Party's "Toxic" Anti-Semitism Problem

Donald Trump tells race row opponents: 'You can leave the US'

Corbyn faces revolt as senior Labour figures call for him to apologise to whistleblowers

Insurance industry irritated by Ogden rate review