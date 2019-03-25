Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Deborah Meaden

25 March 2019, 07:45 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 07:55

James O'Brien spoke to Deborah Meaden
James O'Brien spoke to Deborah Meaden.

Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden is James O'Brien's guest on this week's episode of Full Disclosure - and it's a very interesting listen.

She told James about how she started in business aged 19 and rose to be one of the most famous businesswomen in the country.

During the podcast, they go from the surprising job she wanted to do when growing up to why the Dragons ask for so much of a business for their investment.

And she has a fascinating take on why she feels Remainers are the true patriots who love their country.

