Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Deborah Meaden

James O'Brien spoke to Deborah Meaden. Picture: LBC

Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden is James O'Brien's guest on this week's episode of Full Disclosure - and it's a very interesting listen.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts

She told James about how she started in business aged 19 and rose to be one of the most famous businesswomen in the country.

During the podcast, they go from the surprising job she wanted to do when growing up to why the Dragons ask for so much of a business for their investment.

And she has a fascinating take on why she feels Remainers are the true patriots who love their country.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"

