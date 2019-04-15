Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Ken Clarke

15 April 2019, 12:46

Veteran Conservative MP Ken Clarke is this week’s guest on James O’Brien’s Full Disclosure podcast.

The former chancellor and Father of the House is the longest-severing member of the Commons.

In the latest Full Disclosure podcast, Ken walks James through his near-50 years as a Member of Parliament, from the rise of Margaret Thatcher to the fall of parliamentary decorum during Brexit proceedings.

