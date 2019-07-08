Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Paloma Faith

Full Disclosure with Paloma Faith. Picture: LBC

The incomparable Paloma Faith is this week's guest on Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

What makes her tick and what made her into the remarkable performer she's become?

This is an in-depth informal interview which will teach you a lot about a fascinating woman.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"