Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Refugee Gulwali Passarlay On His Journey To The UK

Gulwali Passarlay was a fascinating guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien. Picture: Gulwali Passarlay / LBC

James O'Brien heard the remarkable story of how Afghan refugee Gulwali Passarlay made his way to the UK and went on to become a TedX speaker in his latest episode of Full Disclosure.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Gulwali left Afghanistan in 2006 at the age of just 12 after his father and grandfather were killed by US troops for allegedly cooperating with the Taliban. He then made the long trip halfway around the world to the UK.

On his 12,000 journey, he escaped internment in Turkey and Bulgaria, negotiated passage with shadowy agents in the smuggling trade and travelled on refrigerated lorries, much like the one found in Tilbury last month.

Once you hear his story, you won't forget it. Hear him tell James O'Brien about it in this fascinating episode.

