Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: New Episode With Simon Amstell

James O'Brien with Simon Amstell. Picture: LBC

This week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien is comedian and actor Simon Amstell - and it's another very funny episode.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts

The podcast, which shot to number one in the Apple Podcast charts, sees James interviewing a big name from the world of politics, entertainment, sport and popular culture who rarely gives an in-depth interview.

Simon Amstell shot to fame hosting Popworld and Never Mind The Buzzcocks, but it is his deeply personal stand-up and TV writing which has earned him acclaim from critics.

Simon and James discuss his new film Benjamin, doing stand-up comedy as a child and performing while high on magic mushrooms. It's a fascinating - and often very funny episode.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"