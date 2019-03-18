Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: New Episode With Simon Amstell

18 March 2019, 08:12 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 08:14

James O'Brien with Simon Amstell
James O'Brien with Simon Amstell

This week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien is comedian and actor Simon Amstell - and it's another very funny episode.

The podcast, which shot to number one in the Apple Podcast charts, sees James interviewing a big name from the world of politics, entertainment, sport and popular culture who rarely gives an in-depth interview.

Simon Amstell shot to fame hosting Popworld and Never Mind The Buzzcocks, but it is his deeply personal stand-up and TV writing which has earned him acclaim from critics.

Simon and James discuss his new film Benjamin, doing stand-up comedy as a child and performing while high on magic mushrooms. It's a fascinating - and often very funny episode.

