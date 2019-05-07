Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Steve Coogan

7 May 2019, 07:11

James O'Brien with Steve Coogan
James O'Brien with Steve Coogan. Picture: LBC

Steve Coogan gives a rare interview in this week's episode of Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.

James sat down for an hour in Steve's home to discuss the creation of Alan Partridge, Steve's hedonistic days at the height of his fame - and of course Brexit.

It's a fascinating listen as you learn a lot about a very private man who rarely speaks to the media.

