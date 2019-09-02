Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Timothy Spall Is This Week's Guest

2 September 2019, 14:20

James O'Brien with Timothy Spall
James O'Brien with Timothy Spall. Picture: LBC

Legendary actor Timothy Spall is this week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Timothy is a very recognisable face from his roles in Auf Wiedersehen Pet, Enchanted and the Harry Potter films.

He came in for an in-depth interview with James for his new film Mrs Lowry And Son, about the relationship between artist JS Lowry and his mother.

The film echoes real-life as he talked very movingly about trying to get over the loss of his mother, as well as his remarkable weight loss. It's a lovely interview with a national treasure.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Brexit Caller Complained Of Threat Of Being Cut Off, Then Cut Himself Off

6 hours ago

Jacob Rees-Mogg rowed with Dr David Nicol

Jacob Rees-Mogg Rows With Doctor Who Wrote No-Deal Brexit Yellowhammer Report

8 hours ago

14 police chiefs back Nick Ferrari's call for tasers

Nick Ferrari's Call For Tasers Backed By 13 Senior Police Chiefs: Read The Letter

11 hours ago

James O'Brien spoke to a lot of Brexiters who admit Boris Johnson is lying

James O'Brien's Electrifying Monologue On The Lies Of Brexit Leaders

3 days ago

James O'Brien was left speechless by Bob's response

"The EU Law I'd Like To Lose? Being Able To Stomp On Grapes Again"

5 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament

5 days ago

LBC Latest

Iranian ex-judo world champion Saeid Mollaei scared to return home after defying government
James O'Brien clashed with this caller over Brexit negotiations

James O'Brien v Brexiter Who Failed To Do Any Research

White supremacist sparked major alert after sending fake poison to Queen, court hears
The Nigel Farage Show, only on LBC

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch Now