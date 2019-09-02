Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Timothy Spall Is This Week's Guest

James O'Brien with Timothy Spall. Picture: LBC

Legendary actor Timothy Spall is this week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Timothy is a very recognisable face from his roles in Auf Wiedersehen Pet, Enchanted and the Harry Potter films.

He came in for an in-depth interview with James for his new film Mrs Lowry And Son, about the relationship between artist JS Lowry and his mother.

The film echoes real-life as he talked very movingly about trying to get over the loss of his mother, as well as his remarkable weight loss. It's a lovely interview with a national treasure.

