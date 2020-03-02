George The Poet is this week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

George the Poet is James O'Brien's guest on Full Disclosure. Picture: PA / LBC

Award-winning podcaster George The Poet is this week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.

Download & Subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

London-born spoken word performer, George Mpanga, has taken the literary world by storm. Listen to this week's episode to find out how.

It's the clash of two award-winning podcasts - like crossing the streams from Ghostbusters.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast".

Watch Full Disclosure on Amazon Prime Video