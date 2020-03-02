George The Poet is this week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

2 March 2020, 07:56

George the Poet is James O'Brien's guest on Full Disclosure
George the Poet is James O'Brien's guest on Full Disclosure. Picture: PA / LBC

Award-winning podcaster George The Poet is this week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.

London-born spoken word performer, George Mpanga, has taken the literary world by storm. Listen to this week's episode to find out how.

It's the clash of two award-winning podcasts - like crossing the streams from Ghostbusters.

