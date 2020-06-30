Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Janey Godley

30 June 2020, 13:51 | Updated: 30 June 2020, 13:56

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Janey Godley
Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Janey Godley. Picture: PA / LBC

This week, James O'Brien is joined by Glaswegian stand-up Janey Godley.

Throughout the pandemic, Janey has found the funny in the frightening, bringing joy to hundreds of thousands daily with voiceovers recorded from her bedroom. 

In this week's Full DIsclosure, the Scottish Comedian talks to James about the inspiration behind much of her comedy. From the murder of her mother to escaping her gangster-in-laws, she has drawn on a horrific childhood to create gold.

And there's a fascinating insight into the minds of trolls on Twitter, inventing fake tweets to try to undermine her.

