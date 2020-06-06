Full Disclosure with James O'Brien - and the very funny Kathy Burke

6 June 2020, 14:23

James O'Brien had a very funny conversation with Kathy Burke
James O'Brien had a very funny conversation with Kathy Burke. Picture: LBC / PA

This is James O'Brien's very funny podcast with the comedy legend Kathy Burke.

Kathy is an award-winning actress and comedian who has won numerous awards - from Comedy Awards to Baftas and even Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival.

From her work on French and Saunders, Absolutely Fabulous and Harry Enfield, she's been on our screens for decades. Most recently, she hosted the highly-rated Kathy Burke All Woman on Channel 4.

She met up with James via Zoom during the lockdown and their chat was a real treat. Hear it below - and subscribe to get all the podcasts as they come out.

