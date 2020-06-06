Full Disclosure with James O'Brien - and the very funny Kathy Burke

James O'Brien had a very funny conversation with Kathy Burke. Picture: LBC / PA

This is James O'Brien's very funny podcast with the comedy legend Kathy Burke.

Download on: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Kathy is an award-winning actress and comedian who has won numerous awards - from Comedy Awards to Baftas and even Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival.

From her work on French and Saunders, Absolutely Fabulous and Harry Enfield, she's been on our screens for decades. Most recently, she hosted the highly-rated Kathy Burke All Woman on Channel 4.

She met up with James via Zoom during the lockdown and their chat was a real treat. Hear it below - and subscribe to get all the podcasts as they come out.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"

Watch Full Disclosure on Amazon Prime Video