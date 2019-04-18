Ken Clarke Reveals His Biggest Political Mistake... And His Answer Is Hilarious

18 April 2019, 16:56

Veteran Tory MP Ken Clarke revealed his biggest mistake as a politician to James O’Brien, and his answer had the pair in stitches.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

The former chancellor and Father of the House sat down with the LBC presenter for the latest Full Disclosure podcast.

During a discussion about his near 50 years in the Commons, Mr Clarke admitted the decision he most regretted taking as a politician.

“The moment you admit a mistake, you’re never allowed to forget it,” he said.

“One of my first jobs when I was a junior minister of transport, I introduced road humps.

“Now, every time I go along a road with a blasted hump… [they’re] every 200 yards.”

James quipped: “At least they didn’t name them after you - Clarke Humps!”

To which Mr Clarke replied: “That would have been really hard to shrug off.”

Ken Clarke was the latest guest on the Full Disclosure podcast
Ken Clarke was the latest guest on the Full Disclosure podcast. Picture: LBC

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Theresa May has a problem with immigration, but is not a racist says Anna Soubry

Anna Soubry: Theresa May Has A Problem With Immigration, But Is Not A Racist

4 days ago

Matt Frei interviews Lord Kerr in the LBC studio

Man Who Wrote Article 50 Says It Should Be Revoked

5 days ago

Iain Dale was shocked to hear a caller backing the Sultan of Brunei

Iain Dale's Brilliant Response To Homophobic Caller Who Backs Brunei Policy

13 days ago

Uri Geller claims he caused the leak that closed down the House of Commons

I Bent The Pipes In Parliament To Stop Brexit, Uri Geller Tells LBC

13 days ago

The moment Mark hung up on James O'Brien

Brexiter Hangs Up On James O'Brien When He Asks For Logical Reason For Leaving

14 days ago

Iain Dale was involved in a heated row with caller Felix

Iain Dale's Explosive Row With Caller Over Theresa May's Brexit Talks

15 days ago

LBC Latest

Dr Pippa Malmgren joined Eddie Mair on Thursday

Mueller Report WON’T Swing Voters Ahead Of US Election, Says Ex-Presidential Advisor

PFA launches anti-racism campaign #Enough with social media boycott

North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet Vladimir Putin as top US official Mike Pompeo snubbed
Shelagh Fogarty sympathised with the caller's plight

Tearful LBC Caller Fears Climate Protesters Will RUIN His Marriage Proposal

Joey Barton 'emphatically' denies Barnsley assault allegations

BNP and EDL among far-right groups banned by Facebook