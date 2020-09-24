Margaret Atwood is this week's guest Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

24 September 2020, 17:08

Author of the best-selling novel The Handmaid's Tale Margaret Atwood is this week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.

The Handmaid's Tale, along with the subsequent books in the trilogy, is a hugely popular novel that have been transformed into an equally as revered and multi award-winning television show.

Set in a dystopian totalitarian world where women are treated as property of the state, and there are many environmental disasters, the book is not only gripping but laced with strong political connotations.

Margaret Atwood talks about the impact of her book worldwide and how some groups in the US look at the novel as a "playbook."

You can listen to the compelling conversation here.

