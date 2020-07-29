Martin Lewis is this week's guest Full Disclosure With James O'Brien
29 July 2020, 10:56 | Updated: 29 July 2020, 10:59
MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis is this week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.
Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify
No one is most trusted in the UK about offering advice on how to save yourself money than Martin - and James O'Brien has often said that when he becomes Prime Minister, Martin would be the Chancellor.
They discussed Martin's life, what led him to create MoneySavingExpert and the moment they appeared on University Challenge together.
When you listen, you should also consider that Martin did it on Zoom, while walking around his garden, getting 6,000 steps during the podcast!
