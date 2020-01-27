James O'Brien's guest for this week's Full Disclosure: Matthew Parris

27 January 2020, 10:25

James O'Brien spoke to Matthew Parris
James O'Brien spoke to Matthew Parris. Picture: Shutterstock / LBC

Former Tory MP and leading Remainer Matthew Parris is James O'Brien's guest on Full Disclosure this week.

Having worked as an MP under Margaret Thatcher, Matthew Parris shook the political world when he announced he was voting Liberal Democrat in the recent general election.

A man of principle, his disdain of Brexit has never been a secret, and he wilfully sold his Conservative roots to preserve his principles. So what caused this change of heart?

And how does he feel about the looming, but steadily nearing, 31st January?

