James O'Brien's guest for this week's Full Disclosure: Matthew Parris

James O'Brien spoke to Matthew Parris. Picture: Shutterstock / LBC

Former Tory MP and leading Remainer Matthew Parris is James O'Brien's guest on Full Disclosure this week.

Download & Subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Having worked as an MP under Margaret Thatcher, Matthew Parris shook the political world when he announced he was voting Liberal Democrat in the recent general election.

A man of principle, his disdain of Brexit has never been a secret, and he wilfully sold his Conservative roots to preserve his principles. So what caused this change of heart?

And how does he feel about the looming, but steadily nearing, 31st January?

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast".

Watch Full Disclosure on Amazon Prime Video