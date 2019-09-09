Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Michael Palin Is This Week's Guest

Michael Palin is this week's guest on Full Disclosure. Picture: LBC

This week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien is a man you could genuinely describe as a national treasure - Michael Palin.

It's a really enjoyable conversation with someone you may have thought you knew a lot about - from his travels in North Korea to how Monty Python was really designed to let him mess about with his friends.

And James told him one brilliant story - how when he was the Showbiz Editor of the Daily Express, he used to call him regularly because he was one of only three phone numbers he had.

