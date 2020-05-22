"The most amazing person I have ever met": Full Disclosure live with Lili Pohlmann

22 May 2020, 15:25

This is one of James O'Brien's favourite ever Full Disclosure's - live in front of an audience with "the most amazing person I have ever met"

Lili Pohlmann phoned in on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz to tell her remarkable story, a call which listeners labelled the greatest ever and left James in tears.

He wanted to hear her full story, so he invited Lili to be his special guest for his live show at the Leicester Square Theatre.

And what a remarkable story it is. One story she tells is how she escaped a ghetto to save her mother from a death camp. James was moved to tears by the remarkable stories she shared. Hear it in full below.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"

Watch Full Disclosure on Amazon Prime Video

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Businessman fallen on hard times schools "entitled" caller - must listen

Businessman fallen on hard times schools "entitled" caller - must listen

9 days ago

James O'Brien gave his assessment of Boris Johnson's lockdown speech

James O'Brien's reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown speech

11 days ago

Brandon Lewis claimed that the failed PPE purchase was a "great credit" to the NHS

Brandon Lewis gives "great credit" to NHS teams over faulty Turkish PPE

15 days ago

Tom Swarbrick had a row over the resignation of Professor Neil Ferguson

Was professor's affair outed to hide UK's death stats? Tom Swarbrick in angry row

16 days ago

James O'Brien loved speaking to Patrick and Cynthia

The joyous coronavirus call to James O'Brien that put a smile on everyone's face

18 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to Dr Phillip Lee about the government's coronavirus response

Former Tory MP and doctor: Utter nonsense to call UK's coronavirus response a "success"

22 days ago

LBC Latest

JK Rowling reveals Harry Potter's true birthplace: Clapham Junction

Coronavirus: Founder wants 'politicised' Clap for Carers to end next week
Priti Patel is to update the nation later on the quarantine plans

Watch LIVE: the government's daily coronavirus update

The aviation expert said this will fundamentally change whether human beings choose to travel

How quarantining after travel will fundamentally change our lives: aviation expert explains