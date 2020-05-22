"The most amazing person I have ever met": Full Disclosure live with Lili Pohlmann

This is one of James O'Brien's favourite ever Full Disclosure's - live in front of an audience with "the most amazing person I have ever met"

Lili Pohlmann phoned in on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz to tell her remarkable story, a call which listeners labelled the greatest ever and left James in tears.

He wanted to hear her full story, so he invited Lili to be his special guest for his live show at the Leicester Square Theatre.

And what a remarkable story it is. One story she tells is how she escaped a ghetto to save her mother from a death camp. James was moved to tears by the remarkable stories she shared. Hear it in full below.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"

Watch Full Disclosure on Amazon Prime Video