Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Rosena Allin-Khan joins James

22 July 2020, 14:21

Rosena Allin-Khan is this week's guest on Full Disclosure
Rosena Allin-Khan is this week's guest on Full Disclosure. Picture: LBC

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan joined James O'Brien for this week's episode - and James described it as "one of the most uplifting episodes yet".

Rosena was a doctor in an A&E department when she decided to run to become an MP during a discussion in Nando's. She still does 12-hour A&E shifts at weekends.

James spoke to her about her journey from hospital to the House of Commons and called her "one of the most impressive MPs I've spoken to".

