Full Disclosure with James O'Brien: Sharon Horgan is this week's guest

24 February 2020, 14:13 | Updated: 24 February 2020, 14:29

James O'Brien spoke to Sharon Horgan for Full Disclosure
James O'Brien spoke to Sharon Horgan for Full Disclosure. Picture: LBC

Actress and comedian Sharon Horgan is James O'Brien's guest on Full Disclosure this week.

Download & Subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

The formidable Sharon Horgan is a staple of British television. Now, as she prepares to make the leap to the silver screen, she calls in for a chat with James O’Brien.

From her humble beginnings on a Turkey Farm, through the perils of Catholic school to her life as an established writer, director and actor - Horgan’s personal life is as exciting as her on-screen persona.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"

Watch Full Disclosure on Amazon Prime Video

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Tom Swarbrick heard this remarkable call from a woman scared of coronavirus

Caller in Stoke is so scared of coronavirus, she hasn't left her house for a month

16 hours ago

James O'Brien told Remainers to leave Colin alone

James O'Brien tells Remainers: Don't blame Colin, blame the leaders he believed

10 days ago

James O'Brien heard from someone who will go out of business after Brexit

"If Michael Gove is right on Brexit, I'll go out of business"

13 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien: The real reason the deportation flight has become a major story

13 days ago

James O'Brien's reaction to Luke's call on coronavirus

The Yorkshireman stranded in China is back on LBC with a coronavirus update

17 days ago

James O'Brien heard from a caller whose husband is in the same position as Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield: James O'Brien's caller reveals her husband recently came out to her

17 days ago

LBC Latest

Caller thinks the royals aren't really concerned with mental health

James O'Brien defends royals mental health work to caller who believes its a show
Coronavirus: "We've bulk bought tinned food and medicine," says caller

Coronavirus: "We've bulk bought tinned food and medicine," says caller
Nick was moved by Terry's story

Nick Ferrari moved by father's inspiring account of raising Down Syndrome son
The Nigel Farage Show: watch from 6pm

The Nigel Farage Show: watch from 6pm