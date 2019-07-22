Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Tory MP Rory Stewart Is This Week's Guest

22 July 2019, 08:40

Rory Stewart with James O'Brien
Rory Stewart with James O'Brien. Picture: LBC

This week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien is one of the most talked-about politicians of the year - Rory Stewart.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

The Foreign Aid Secretary was little known at the start of the year, but after he entered the Conservative leadership race, he picked up a lot of momentum and ended up catching the imagination of a lot of Tories.

The pair discuss Rory's "disastrous" performance in the Conservative leadership debate, how he sees Brexit going and the remarkable way he ended up becoming an MP in the first place.

James O'Brien's conversations with MPs are always fascinating and this one is certainly no different.

