Twitter Trolls Have Made Me A LOT Of Money, Ricky Gervais Tells James O'Brien

Ricky Gervais told James O'Brien that the trolls that target him on Twitter have made him hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The comedian was speaking on Full Disclosure With James O'Brien, the number one podcast in which James speaks to some of the biggest names in politics, entertainment and sport.

They touched on Ricky's offensive jokes - especially the ones at his controversial Golden Globes ceremony, which the cast of Sex And The City 2 were very unhappy about.

And when he James asked if he ever regrets starting rows on Twitter, things got very funny.

He said: "I fall into that trap that if people don't value logic, there's no point arguing logically. And that's hitting your head against a brick wall.

"I sometimes think I reply to the wrong person. They didn't want an argument, they wanted attention.

"I even monetise it. Some of the most interesting tweets, I talk about.

Ricky Gervais at the premiere of After Life. Picture: PA

"I couldn't even work out how much that tweet is worth to me, but it's lots.

"You could say trolls have made me hundreds of thousands of pounds each. And so I should thank them!"

