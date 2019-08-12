Iain Dale All Talk: A Brand New Political Interview Podcast From LBC

Iain Dale All Talk - our new podcast. Picture: LBC

Iain Dale hosts an in-depth interview with a big-name politician in LBC's new podcast - Iain Dale All Talk

Listen to All Talk with Iain Dale

The award-winning presenter took his acclaimed, incisive insight on current affairs to the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time.

Iain will interviewed a different high-profile guest each day - ranging from senior politicians such as Nicola Sturgeon and Jess Phillips to top commentators like Sir John Curtice and Michael Crick.

The interviews regularly made the front pages of the newspaper as Fringe-goers had access to a wide cross section of high-profile media and political figures for the first time.

And even if you weren't at the Fringe you can enjoy the interviews too, as we're releasing them all in our brand new podcast - Iain Dale All Talk.

Listen & Subscribe To Iain Dale All Talk

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts - link coming soon

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to All Talk from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Iain Dale All Talk.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Iain Dale All Talk podcast"