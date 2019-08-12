Iain Dale All Talk: A Brand New Political Interview Podcast From LBC

12 August 2019, 11:25 | Updated: 12 August 2019, 11:26

Iain Dale All Talk - our new podcast
Iain Dale All Talk - our new podcast. Picture: LBC

Iain Dale hosts an in-depth interview with a big-name politician in LBC's new podcast - Iain Dale All Talk

Listen to All Talk with Iain Dale

The award-winning presenter took his acclaimed, incisive insight on current affairs to the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time.

Iain will interviewed a different high-profile guest each day - ranging from senior politicians such as Nicola Sturgeon and Jess Phillips to top commentators like Sir John Curtice and Michael Crick.

The interviews regularly made the front pages of the newspaper as Fringe-goers had access to a wide cross section of high-profile media and political figures for the first time.

And even if you weren't at the Fringe you can enjoy the interviews too, as we're releasing them all in our brand new podcast - Iain Dale All Talk.

Listen & Subscribe To Iain Dale All Talk

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts - link coming soon

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to All Talk from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Iain Dale All Talk.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Iain Dale All Talk podcast"

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Tom Swarbrick was shocked by the things Richard told him about prisons

Prison Officer's Shocking Account Of Serial Killers Being Treated Like Rock Stars

2 hours ago

James O'Brien tries to summon up some bulldog spirit

James O'Brien's Caller Says No-Deal Brexit Will Be Fine Because Of "Bulldog Spirit"

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari rowed with this caller over the effects of a no-deal Brexit

Nick Ferrari's Withering Response To Caller Scaremongering Over No-Deal Brexit

3 days ago

Lorries queue up on the M20 towards the Port of Dover

No-Deal Brexit: Experts Explain How Leaving EU Without A Deal Will Affect British Business

4 days ago

Brexit

James O'Brien heard these powerful words from the relative of a Bomber Command veteran

WW2 Veteran On Brexit: "I'm Hearing Voices Which We'd Seen The Back Of In 1945"

6 days ago

James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation

Listeners Want This Brilliant Caller To James O'Brien To Get His Own LBC Show

17 days ago

LBC Latest

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Drills Down On Brexiter Who Mirrors Calls For Scottish Independence

A$AP Rocky performs for first time since prison release in Sweden
Chicken shop gangs offer to buy vulnerable children food

Chicken Shop Gangs Lure Children Into Drug Dealing With Free Food

Ofcom could get new powers to regulate 'harmful' social media content