Andrew Castle "seething" over Streatham terror attack police being investigated

By Fiona Jones

Andrew Castle was "seething" as he talked to a crime correspondent about the Streatham terror attack police being investigated for misconduct.

Two Met police officers are being investigated for dangerous driving and gross misconduct after one of their cars crashed into vehicles belonging to the public while racing to the Streatham terror attack. Gross misconduct is the most serious disciplinary measure and is punishable with dismissal.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have placed the two male officers under restricted duty while being investigated meaning neither are permitted to drive.

Crime editor Mike Sullivan explained that the police watchdog's decision to investigate the officers after reviewing footage has caused "considerable angst" for officers and members of the public alike.

Andrew asked how long this may take as while being investigated they cannot fulfil their role of keeping the public safe.

Armed police at the terror attack scene in Streatham High Road, south London. Picture: PA

"It is to be hoped they'll carry this out in a speedy fashion but sometimes these inquiries can drag on for years," Mr Sullivan said, "it'll be many months I suspect before any decision will be made."

He continued that as the pair raced to the scene, they would likely have had PC Keith Palmer on their minds, the officer who was stabbed and died on duty during the Westminster terror attack.

Andrew said he was "seething" that these two officers' livelihoods are on the line simply due to a car crash on the way to save the public from a man "plunging knives into people."

Mr Sullivan said that what is equally concerning is the potential implications for any other terrorist incidents in the future: "we rely on the police to get there speedily, but will they have half a mind on what's happened here?"