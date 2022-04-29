Andrew Castle 'reeling' as his 'great mate' Boris Becker is jailed

29 April 2022, 16:28 | Updated: 29 April 2022, 16:30

By Sam Sholli

This was Andrew Castle's immediate reaction to three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker being jailed for two-and-a-half years.

The six-time Grand Slam champion has been jailed for hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans while bankrupt.

Andrew described himself as "reeling" from the news.

He said Becker is a "great mate" of his, before adding: "I've done many Wimbledon finals with him for the BBC.

"I've sat alongside him, I've played with him, I've practiced with him. I've been out with him. I've been drunk with him. He's a good man.

"He's going to prison for two-and-a-half years. Look, I'm shocked because it's close to me.

"I'm sad that his life has come to this, and I hope he's able to rebuild on the other side."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Becker won Wimbledon at the age of 17 becoming a crowd favourite

Boris Becker: Downfall of a Wimbledon legend left relying on charity handouts
Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court with his partner Lilian. Right, aged 17 lifting the Wimbledon trophy in 1985

Boris Becker jailed for over two years for hiding £2.5m assets to avoid bankruptcy debts
Neil Parish, Conservative Party politician for Tiverton and Honiton, has had the whip suspended

Tory MP accused of watching pornography in Commons chamber named
Lacey Ellen Fletcher pictured as a teenager

Daughter with locked-in syndrome found dead fused with sofa as parents could face charges
Train disruption will cause chaos for Brits on bank holiday getaways

Bank holiday travel chaos: Strikes and rail works to disrupt getaways for Brits
A young woman was told to enjoy the rest of her holiday after being raped

Foreign Office tells woman raped in Turkey: 'Carry on with your holiday and enjoy it'
Katie Kenyon has not been found

Katie Kenyon: Man charged with mother-of-two's murder learns trial date
Essex Police has launched a murder investigation at Lakeside shopping centre.

Murder probe after man killed at Lakeside shopping centre in 'targeted attack'
Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'
This former Parliament worker details the frequent sexual harassment she experienced there which has led to her to "discourage any woman from going in there".

'I cried almost everyday': Former Parliament worker details shocking sexual harassment

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile