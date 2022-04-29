Andrew Castle 'reeling' as his 'great mate' Boris Becker is jailed

By Sam Sholli

This was Andrew Castle's immediate reaction to three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker being jailed for two-and-a-half years.

The six-time Grand Slam champion has been jailed for hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans while bankrupt.

Andrew described himself as "reeling" from the news.

He said Becker is a "great mate" of his, before adding: "I've done many Wimbledon finals with him for the BBC.

"I've sat alongside him, I've played with him, I've practiced with him. I've been out with him. I've been drunk with him. He's a good man.

"He's going to prison for two-and-a-half years. Look, I'm shocked because it's close to me.

"I'm sad that his life has come to this, and I hope he's able to rebuild on the other side."