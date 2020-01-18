Ann Widdecombe: 'I'm incredibly disappointed Big Ben won't chime for Brexit Day'

The Brexit Party MEP was hoping that Big Ben would Bong on January 31st for 'Brexit Day'.

Widdecombe said: "I'm very disappointed that Big Ben isn't going to chime because on all momentous occasions in British history Big Ben has chimed snd this is, whether you are for or against it, this is momentous.

"This is something completely new, a new path that Britain's going on, and I think it should have been marked with chimes. But as it is, Downing Street is going to have a light display of a digital clock, Nigel Farage is going to have a party on Parliament Square and I'm sure that bongs will be recorded there.

"So we should still be celebrating and marking something new."

Andrew Castle asked: "This is not going to do much to bring the country together is it, Ann?"

Ann Widdecombe: 'I'm incredibly disappointed Big Ben won't chime for Brexit Day'. Picture: PA

She replied: "Well, the country will come together now that the deed is done.

"I mean, the real divisions have been caused by the fact that, after 2016, a decisive course was not taken and those who lost thought maybe there's a chance that we can reverse this after all. That is what has caused the divisions.

"Now at last, something decisive is going to happen, which is to say we're going to leave, and that can be the beginning of bringing people together.

"But people can only be brought together if we start with a common starting point, which is we are leaving the EU."