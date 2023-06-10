'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

10 June 2023, 14:52

This caller defends Boris Johnson from the 'witch hunt'

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

After Boris Johnson's resignation yesterday, this caller leapt to his defence over the criticism that he has faced over Partygate.

Keith in Stoke Newington described the former Prime Minister as "poor old Boris", who is facing "continued attack".

"Poor old Boris?" Andrew Castle laughed quizzically.

His caller doubled down, calling the lockdown parties "a couple of glasses of wine after work", and branded the backlash he has faced over that, as "ridiculous".

Keith went on to call the former Conservative leader "a man of incredible intellect, incredible vision, which most people cannot see or understand", and added that he should become Prime Minister again.

"There is no equal to him, and he saved Britain from the last Labour government bankrupting this country", the Stoke Newington caller added.

When asked by Andrew why he didn't stay in power to fight the disapproval of others in the first place, the caller said he had already been fighting the criticism from "idiots" for "the last couple of years".

READ MORE: 'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation

Alastair Campbell calls Boris Johnson 'self-serving' and 'delusional'

Listen and subscribe to Guto Harri's Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

"When did you become a fully paid-up member of the Boris Johnson fan club?" Andrew asked.

"I've always thought Boris was an incredible guy", Keith answered, praising his "incredible charisma" and taking aim at "the Labour government trying to bring down the Conservatives" as part of a "witch hunt".

READ MORE: 'A carousel of cronies': Angela Rayner blasts 'gaslighting' Boris following former PM's resignation honours list

"I think the entire Labour government should be put in a box, the key thrown away and the box thrown away", he declared, before Andrew corrected him.

"We haven't got a Labour government yet", the presenter said. "But a lot of people would say Boris Johnson's made that far more likely."

Boris Johnson ally Nigel Adams set to stand down as MP with 'immediate effect' triggering latest by-election

Boris Johnson ally Nigel Adams set to stand down as MP with 'immediate effect' triggering fresh by-election
'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following the former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation

'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation
Five killed in blast at state-owned explosives factory in Turkey

Five killed in blast at state-owned explosives factory in Turkey

Met Office issues 16-hour weekend thunderstorm warning with hail forecast

Met Office issues 16-hour weekend thunderstorm warning with hail forecast for swathes of the UK
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner slammed Boris Johnson's resignation honours list, labelling his actions 'incredulous'.

'A carousel of cronies': Angela Rayner blasts 'gaslighting' Boris following former PM's resignation honours list
The accident killed everyone else aboard the light aircraft, including the children's mother Magdalena Mucutui Valencia, the pilot, and a local indigenous leader.

Four children missing in Amazon found alive 40 days after plane crash killed three - including mother and pilot
Boris Johnson took a swipe at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his resignation letter, labelling the committee investigation into 'partygate' a "kangaroo court".

The end for Boris? Johnson quits with departing swipe at Sunak as former PM hints at comeback
Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation
RAF jets scrambled twice in 24 hours

RAF scrambles to intercept Russian aircraft twice in 24 hours as tensions escalate

Just Stop Oil used bikes in their protest for the first time

Just Stop Oil start 'slow cycling' protests, with onlookers bemused as police steer eco-activists onto the pavement

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

5 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

5 months ago

