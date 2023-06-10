Exclusive

'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation

10 June 2023, 12:31 | Updated: 10 June 2023, 12:57

'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following the former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation
'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following the former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Andrew Marr has labelled Boris Johnson a man of "extraordinary talents" following his resignation, adding the former PM's story "is now over".

Speaking with Matt Frei, Andrew Marr noted the former MP's decision was "about pride rather than a big political strategy" following his resignation on Friday, adding: "I don't think he is a man with a plan".

Marr also acknowledge Johnson to be an "extraordinarily effective communicator", despite likening Johnson to a man being kicked out of a watering hole.

"In many ways it seemed to me like someone who has been ordered out of the bar - his arms are flailing, the air is turning blue with his vituperative language.

"But he wants to maintain just a bit of a sense of dignity -'I'm going because I want to... you watch, I'll be back!'"

Andrew Marr's analysis after Boris Johnson's resignation as an MP

Reflecting on the former PM's resignation as an MP following the findings of probe into 'partygate', the LBC presenter and political commentator added that Johnson had an "unsustainable political agenda".

"I think the jig is up," summarised Marr.

The comments follow Boris Johnson's resignation as Tory MP with "immediate effect" on Friday, releasing a lengthy statement posted online, just hours after ally and former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced her own resignation.

Noting Johnson's "strange charisma", he spoke of Johnson's ability to engage with voters across the UK who otherwise felt sidelined despite the former PM's penchant for "recklessness".

"I think he is someone who all his life has expected optimistically - and perhaps in a narcissistic way, that something useful will turn up and mostly, so far, it has done. But not this time," he said.

Speaking of the resignation, Marr highlighted that "it's not because he doesn't have enough supporters", as he noted Rishi Sunak's tactic of distancing himself from his predecessors.

Marr&squot;s comments follow Boris Johnson&squot;s resignation as Tory MP with "immediate effect" on Friday
Marr's comments follow Boris Johnson's resignation as Tory MP with "immediate effect" on Friday. Picture: LBC

Labelling the current Tory part a government "governed by Whatsapp", Marr added that "like the country at the time of the Brexit referendum, he didn't know what was coming next.

"Now we know."

Reflecting on what is to come where British politics is concerned, the presenter noted that the future is set to be far from plain sailing.

"We are in a big hole as a country, we have very, very hard choices to come and frankly if Keir Starmer takes over, he has a bit of a nightmare on his hands."

Adding: "This has gone beyond jokes a while ago."

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation
Donald Trump

Trump indictment: Showing off classified material, storing documents in bathroom

Boris Johnson has stepped down with immediate effect

Boris Johnson's statement announcing resignation as an MP in full

Vladimir Putin

Putin says Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun as drones strike within Russia

Boris Johnson is stepping down as an MP

Boris Johnson quits as MP and claims 'kangaroo court' privileges committee tried to 'drive him out'
Donald Trump is accused of storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence

Trump told lawyers 'I don't want anybody looking through my boxes' in classified documents indictment
Donnie Adams was infected with a flesh-eating bacteria

Man infected with flesh-eating bacteria after being bitten by relative in mass brawl

The Pope

Pope ‘sitting up, working from an armchair’ after abdominal op

RAF jets scrambled twice in 24 hours

RAF scrambles to intercept Russian aircraft twice in 24 hours as tensions escalate

Saul Cookson's mother has paid tribute

Mother's heart-rending tribute to 'sweetest, kindest boy', 15, who died after e-bike collided with ambulance in police chase

