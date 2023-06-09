Boris Johnson's statement announcing resignation as an MP in full

9 June 2023, 20:58

Boris Johnson has stepped down with immediate effect
Boris Johnson has stepped down with immediate effect. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Boris Johnson has stepped down as an MP and claimed he has been "forced out".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Here is his statement in full.

"I have received a letter from the Privileges Committee making it clear - much to my amazement - that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament.

"They have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons.

Listen and subscribe to Guto Harri's Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Read more: Boris Johnson quits as MP and claims 'kangaroo court' privileges committee tried to 'drive him out'

"They know perfectly well that when I spoke in the Commons I was saying what I believed sincerely to be true and what I had been briefed to say, like any other minister.

"They know that I corrected the record as soon as possible; and they know that I and every other senior official and minister - including the current Prime Minister and then occupant of the same building, Rishi Sunak - believed that we were working lawfully together.

"I have been an MP since 2001. I take my responsibilities seriously.

Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules
Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules. Picture: Cabinet Office

"I did not lie, and I believe that in their hearts the Committee know it.

"But they have wilfully chosen to ignore the truth because from the outset their purpose has not been to discover the truth, or genuinely to understand what was in my mind when I spoke in the Commons.

"Their purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts. This is the very definition of a kangaroo court.

"Most members of the Committee - especially the chair - had already expressed deeply prejudicial remarks about my guilt before they had even seen the evidence. They should have recused themselves.

"In retrospect it was naive and trusting of me to think that these proceedings could be remotely useful or fair. But I was determined to believe in the system, and in justice, and to vindicate what I knew to be the truth.

Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules
Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules. Picture: Cabinet Office

"It was the same faith in the impartiality of our systems that led me to commission Sue Gray. It is clear that my faith has been misplaced. Of course, it suits the Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats, and the SNP to do whatever they can to remove me from parliament.

"Sadly, as we saw in July last year, there are currently some Tory MPs who share that view. I am not alone in thinking that there is a witch hunt under way, to take revenge for Brexit and ultimately to reverse the 2016 referendum result.

Read more: Boris Johnson given 'warning letter' as former PM handed findings over whether he misled Parliament over Partygate

"My removal is the necessary first step, and I believe there has been a concerted attempt to bring it about. I am afraid I no longer believe that it is any coincidence that Sue Gray - who investigated gatherings in Number 10 - is now the chief of staff designate of the Labour leader.

"Nor do I believe that it is any coincidence that her supposedly impartial chief counsel, Daniel Stilitz KC, turned out to be a strong Labour supporter who repeatedly tweeted personal attacks on me and the government.

"When I left office last year the government was only a handful of points behind in the polls. That gap has now massively widened.

"Just a few years after winning the biggest majority in almost half a century, that majority is now clearly at risk.

"Our party needs urgently to recapture its sense of momentum and its belief in what this country can do.

"We need to show how we are making the most of Brexit and we need in the next months to be setting out a pro-growth and pro-investment agenda. We need to cut business and personal taxes - and not just as pre-election gimmicks - rather than endlessly putting them up.

"We must not be afraid to be a properly Conservative government.

"Why have we so passively abandoned the prospect of a Free Trade Deal with the US? Why have we junked measures to help people into housing or to scrap EU directives or to promote animal welfare?

"We need to deliver on the 2019 manifesto, which was endorsed by 14 million people. We should remember that more than 17 million voted for Brexit.

"I am now being forced out of Parliament by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions, and without the approval even of Conservative party members let alone the wider electorate.

"I believe that a dangerous and unsettling precedent is being set.

"The Conservative Party has the time to recover its mojo and its ambition and to win the next election.

"I had looked forward to providing enthusiastic support as a backbench MP. Harriet Harman's committee has set out to make that objective completely untenable.

"The Committee's report is riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of prejudice but under their absurd and unjust process I have no formal ability to challenge anything they say.

"The Privileges Committee is there to protect the privileges of parliament. That is a very important job. They should not be using their powers - which have only been very recently designed - to mount what is plainly a political hit-job on someone they oppose.

"It is in no-one's interest, however, that the process the Committee has launched should continue for a single day further.

"So I have today written to my Association in Uxbridge and South Ruislip to say that I am stepping down forthwith and triggering an immediate by-election.

"I am very sorry to leave my wonderful constituency. It has been a huge honour to serve them, both as Mayor and MP.

"But I am proud that after what is cumulatively a 15-year stint I have helped to deliver among other things a vast new railway in the Elizabeth Line and full funding for a wonderful new state of the art hospital for Hillingdon, where enabling works have already begun.

"I also remain hugely proud of all that we achieved in my time in office as prime minister: getting Brexit done, winning the biggest majority for 40 years and delivering the fastest vaccine rollout of any major European country, as well as leading global support for Ukraine.

"It is very sad to be leaving Parliament - at least for now - but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Trump ‘described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified military map’

Vladimir Putin

Putin says Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun as drones strike within Russia

Boris Johnson is stepping down as an MP

Boris Johnson quits as MP and claims 'kangaroo court' privileges committee tried to 'drive him out'

Breaking
Donald Trump is accused of storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence

Donald Trump kept classified documents about US and allies' vulnerabilities to attack, indictment shows

Donnie Adams was infected with a flesh-eating bacteria

Man infected with flesh-eating bacteria after being bitten by relative in mass brawl

The Pope

Pope ‘sitting up, working from an armchair’ after abdominal op

RAF jets scrambled twice in 24 hours

RAF scrambles to intercept Russian aircraft twice in 24 hours as tensions escalate

Saul Cookson's mother has paid tribute

Mother's heart-rending tribute to 'sweetest, kindest boy', 15, who died after e-bike collided with ambulance in police chase
Young Dolph

Man pleads guilty over fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis

Letby denies murdering and attempting to kill babies at hospital

'You are a murderer': Lucy Letby clashes with prosecutor as he accuses her of misleading jury with 'sob story'

Donald Trump

Trump-appointed judge assigned to oversee criminal case

Boris Johnson's resignation honours list includes Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees Mogg.

Dame Priti Patel and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg: Boris's honours list rewards allies as Labour condemns 'sickening insult'

Just Stop Oil used bikes in their protest for the first time

Just Stop Oil start 'slow cycling' protests, with onlookers bemused as police steer eco-activists onto the pavement

Patriot missile launcher

US announces new £1.6bn package of military aid for Ukraine

President Macron visited the hospital on Friday

British girl, 3, out of surgery and watching TV after being stabbed by Syrian asylum seeker, Emmanuel Macron confirms

Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi readmitted to hospital for medical checks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP triggering a by-election in her constituency

Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with 'immediate effect' setting up tricky by-election for Rishi Sunak
explosion

Video shows ‘Ukrainian tank’ blown up by Russian helicopter was a tractor

Pensioner John Foster leaves his will out every night in case he dies

'I'm just here existing': Pensioner with no family leaves will out every night in case he dies
Russia Ukraine War

Iran helping Russia build drone factory east of Moscow for war in Ukraine – US

Tommy Taylor tried to con an elderly couple out of £1,000

Con man jailed after trying to trick elderly couple into paying him for roofing work he hadn't done
Russia Belarus

Russia to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus next month, says Putin

Hamdan Aslam died at his west Lothian school on Tuesday

'There is no one to blame, it was God's will': Boy, 14, who died in west Lothian school had undetected heart condition
Bambos Charalambous who has been suspended by Labour following a complaint about his conduct

Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended by the party after complaint about his conduct
Netherlands Crimea Ukraine

Crimean museums’ treasures to go to Ukraine after Dutch legal battle

Putin has confirmed the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus from July

Russia deploys nuclear weapons to Belarus in Putin's dramatic escalation of Ukraine war

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears
Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr
After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker
Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit