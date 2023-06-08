Boris Johnson given 'warning letter' as former PM handed findings over whether he misled Parliament over Partygate

Boris Johnson is facing a battle for his future as a politician. Picture: Alamy/Cabinet Office

By Kit Heren

Boris Johnson has been given the results of a parliamentary investigation into whether he misled the House of Commons over Partygate.

The former Prime Minister has been given a "warning letter" that contains a series of criticisms for him to respond to, the Guardian has reported.

Mr Johnson could be deselected if he is found to have misled his fellow MPs - potentially signalling the end of his political career - or given a ten-day suspension.

He was given the committee's findings, the evidence they are based on, and the sanctions they propose.

He now has two weeks to respond to the findings, and the privileges committee will consider his reply before delivering their final report - expected at the end of June.

MPs will then have to give their backing to the findings, which could drive a wedge between the various wings of the Conservative party - including those who remain loyal to Mr Johnson, who resigned in July last year.

Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future. Picture: Alamy

The Government will be able to choose when a motion on the committee's findings is tabled for MPs to vote on. It is expected to come before the Commons breaks for summer on July 20.

MPs are expected to be handed a free vote.

Mr Johnson, who was fined by the Met over a Downing Street event - one of more than 120 penalties handed out by the force because of Partygate - has insisted through spokespeople that he is cooperating fully with the inquiry.

He denies every "knowingly, deliberately or wittingly" misleading Parliament when he spoke to MPs about claims of events.

Most recently, Margaret Ferrier, the SNP MP, was given a 30-day suspension, which she appealed, for breaking Covid rules during the pandemic.

Boris Johnson has been handed the findings over whether he misled Parliament over Partygate. Picture: Cabinet Office

The Guardian said insiders have played down the idea that such a suspension could serve as a precedent for Mr Johnson.

Notably, dozens of Tory backbenchers voted against suspending her.

However, if MPs were to aim for a similar suspension it would create the most serious challenge to Mr Johnson's future as a politician.

A spokesperson for the privileges committee said: "If the committee decides to criticise Johnson, it will not come to a final conclusion until it has taken into account any further submissions from Johnson."