‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return

7 June 2023, 19:39 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 19:52

Jake Berry on liz Truss

By Jenny Medlicott

Jake Berry tells Andrew Marr he believes ‘targeted tax cuts’ are still possible despite Liz Truss’ mini budget last year.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the self-professed “low tax Conservative” says he wants to see more bold conservatism from the government in future.

The ex-tory minister from Liverpool addressed levelling-up agendas and the idea of the northern powerhouse in his discussion with Andrew, before moving on to the subject of tax cuts.

Andrew said: “There is this idea around at the moment that there isn’t really any scope for serious tax cuts, it’s almost like there’s a fatalism. Maybe it’s after the Liz Truss experiment.”

Mr Berry quickly jumped in to address the experiment, as he said: “Just because you haven’t done something well doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to do it again.

“Take James Dyson, he tried 5,000 times to create that cyclone vacuum cleaner before he actually hit on that winning formula.

“Just because things weren’t done well, and it shouldn’t be done in the same way obviously, you have to learn, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try them again.”

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Read more: The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr

Andrew asked: "So targeted tax cuts and possibly also borrowing infrastructure projects to get the north moving again?"

"We'll have to see," Mr Berry replied.

Mr Berry’s remarks follow previous comments about levelling-up the regions in the north and a poll projecting a "ginormous" loss for the Conservatives in the next election.

He said: “I think there is room when you’re looking at stimulating northern economic growth to level-up, to deliver the northern powerhouse, whatever you want to call it, to do some targeted tax cuts, to stimulate new economies.

“In particularly new sectors like the Green Industrial Revolution and the green kind of jobs we hope to see across the north.

“We’ve got to have a bold plan to improve people's lives if we expect them to vote Conservative again in the next election like they did in the 2019 election, we've got to give them a reason to do that.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

The first picture of the boy has been released

First picture of 'gentle' boy, 14, who died ‘after being put in chokehold’ at Lewis Capaldi's old school in Scotland
Adrian Constantin has been jailed

'Barbaric' people smuggler who trafficked refugees as young as 2 into the UK in coffin-like wardrobes put behind bars
A huge fire has engulfed a block of flats in Croydon

Huge fire engulfs Croydon block with 'children seen running from the building'

Myles Harris has been jailed for three years

Man only jailed for three years for raping 12-year-old girl in park

A woman has been attacked by three dogs in East London

Woman attacked by three dogs who drag her to the ground screams for help as East London residents left terrified
Georgia Bilham is accused of posing as a man to sleep with a woman

Woman 'kept hood up to pose as a man during sex with teen partner', blaming 'social anxiety', sexual assault trial hears
A group of 16 people have been detained according to the Czech police.

'They were throwing flares and firecrackers': West Ham fans attacked in Prague bar by hooded Italians as arrests made
Mizzy led his followers into Primark on Oxford Street

TikTok menace Mizzy spotted trashing Primark with band of followers on Oxford Street

Cross Question with Ali Miraj

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 07/06 | Watch Again

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

5 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile