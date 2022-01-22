'I've had enough of masks, we've got to lose the fear', Andrew Castle declares

22 January 2022, 09:56 | Updated: 22 January 2022, 09:58

By Seán Hickey

Brits must 'move away' from 'cowering' behind face masks as we emerge from the pandemic, Andrew Castle tells LBC listeners.

"I've got to be honest, I've had enough of masks, had enough."

Andrew Castle was reflecting on a conversation he had with TSSA Organising Director Lorraine Ward who said that maintaining mask wearing on public transport would help "instil confidence" in the public.

"I mean, I know they're going to be in place for the next two or three months until we get to the springtime, perhaps you should wear them", he caveated, but disputed the union leader's claim.

"If it's just instilling confidence and making people feel better, I would dispute some of that, to be quite honest.

"It doesn't make me feel better to see everyone's face covered – everyone cowering."

Andrew harked back to the early days of the pandemic.

"Remember those days you were walking down a country lane or whatever, going for one of your walks for an hour, while they were all partying in Downing Street?"

He argued that people were so scared of the virus that they were "jumping into hedges to get away from you."

"We've got to move away, we've got to lose the fear at some point, haven't we? Or is that too radical?" Andrew concluded.

