Emma Raducanu win 'at the top' of British sporting history, Sue Barker claims

12 September 2021, 11:35

By Seán Hickey

The British sporting legend beamed at 18 year-old tennis star's first Grand Slam win, branding her an inspiration.

Andrew Castle told Sue Barker that people have claimed Emma Raducanu's win at US Open was "the biggest British sports story since the World Cup in 1966" but felt that "might be over-egging it."

"Where do we put this in the annals of Great British sporting achievement?" He asked British tennis icon Sue Barker CBE.

"I think you do put it at the top because of the manner in which she won it. She didn't even lose a set!"

Read more: Queen leads tributes to Emma Raducanu after Brit's stunning US Open triumph

Ms Barker told listeners that Ms Raducanu "was just breezing it" throughout the tournament and is one to watch for the future.

Andrew wondered how the UK can capitalise on such a monumental story. Ms Barker was hopeful that Ms Raducanu's success can inspire young girls across the country.

She warned that fame is "going to hit her like a juggernaut" and the teenager's "agents really have to protect her."

Speaking from her own experience, Ms Barker admitted "it's not all fun" when you're shot into superstardom at such a young age and Ms Raducanu must be protected.

