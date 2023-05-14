Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

14 May 2023, 13:54

Former Conservative MP calls Labour's new voting proposals 'shallow'

By Georgina Greer

Former Conservative MP David Mellor has said he no longer thinks Sir Keir Starmer is " a wonderful man" after newly announced plans to expand the voting franchise under a Labour government.

The Labour Party has revealed it will "look at" making changes to the electoral franchise, including allowing settled migrants and sixteen and seventeen-year-olds to vote.

Speaking to Andrew Castle former MP David Mellor said that the proposals were a tactic to win the next election, saying the Labour Party do "not care about anything else."

He began: "I think Keir Starmer should offer the franchise to three-year-olds because they're the most likely to be gullible enough to vote for him."

"I think the franchise should be a rule of the game that should be above partisan interests...it is a shallow, cynical exercise by the Labour party," he continued.

Mr Mellor went on: "I woke up this morning and didn't know about this and thought what a wonderful man Keir Starmer is and now I've changed my mind instantaneously."

Andrew then quoted a Labour spokesman, who said: "Keir fundamentally believes that if you work hard and contribute to this country, not only should you be able to get on but it is fair and right that you should also have a say in decisions being made for your community."

"What's wrong with that?" Andrew challenged.

Mr Mellor replied: "It's a lot of semi-plausible tosh."

He went on: "There may be people who think the thing about Keir Starmer is that he's above that partisan battle, he's such a lovable, treasurable man...excuse me while I weep."

"What they're actually doing is that they think they'll have a better chance of winning if they broaden the franchise and the reality is, they don't care about anything else," he concluded.

