Head Gypsy: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'struck fear into my heart'

5 February 2022, 10:12

By Seán Hickey

Comedian Jimmy Carr's joke about the Roma Genocide in the Holocaust validates racism against Gypsies and Travellers, a senior member of the community tells LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jimmy Carr made a joke in a comedy special relating to the ethnic cleansing of the Romani community as part of the Holocaust.

In the show, Mr Carr tells the audience that nobody ever mentions the Roma Genocide as "nobody ever wants to talk about the positives" of the Holocaust, which has landed him in hot water.

Read more: 'Truly disturbing': Jimmy Carr under fire for Holocaust and Traveller joke

Billy Welch is the Shera Rom, or Head Gypsy, of the Gypsy and Traveller Community of the United Kingdom. He told Andrew Castle that Mr Carr's comments were reprehensible, noting that "there are still people alive today whose family went through this" which shows the insensitivity of the joke.

Andrew shared the response of Mr Carr, who argued that in the context of a comedy show "everything is fair game" and "nothing is beyond the pale."

"That statement is as false as Jimmy Carr's laugh" Mr Welch clapped back. He added that the crowd's response was just as chilling.

"When I heard the crowd laughing, it struck fear into my heart."

He found it horrifying "to think we live in a society – 21st century Britain – where this can be made a joke out of."

The Head Gypsy of the Gypsy and Traveller Community of the United Kingdom reminded listeners that racism against Gypsy and Traveller people is still rife in the country and thus such a joke, along with the response from the audience reinforces such views.

"I'm as disgusted in the audience as I am in Jimmy Carr".

Latest News

See more Latest News

The driver who intervened in the Maida Vale killing, in which Yasmin Chkaifi died, spoke out

Maida Vale 'hero' driver speaks after release: 'If you see evil it's your duty to stop it'
The discovery was made as part of the HS2 project

HS2: Beheaded remains among 400 burials in newly-discovered Roman cemetery
Two teenagers were convicted over Hussain's death

Robbers jailed for killing hero teenager who tried to save mother from armed intruders
Jimmy Carr has been criticised over a Holocaust joke

'Truly disturbing': Jimmy Carr under fire for Holocaust and Traveller joke
Pubs and bars are set to raise prices in coming months.

Cost of living crisis: Pubs and bars set to hike prices 11% amid spiralling costs
Mr Johnson has faced fresh calls to resign over the latest claims.

PM faces fresh calls to resign amid claims 'boozy photo at birthday bash handed to Met'
A UK ticket-holder has won the EuroMillions jackpot.

Lucky UK ticket-holder scoops up EuroMillions jackpot worth £109m
Rescuers were seen at the Rettenbach glacier near Soelden, where another avalanche happened earlier on Friday.

Five people killed and one injured following avalanche in Austrian Alps
'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson

'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson
'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile