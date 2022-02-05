'Truly disturbing': Jimmy Carr under fire for Holocaust and Traveller joke

5 February 2022, 07:26

Jimmy Carr has been criticised over a Holocaust joke
Jimmy Carr has been criticised over a Holocaust joke. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Comedian Jimmy Carr has come under fire for a "truly disturbing" joke about Travellers and the Holocaust in a new Netflix show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A widely-shared clip shows Carr talk about "six million Jewish lives being lost" before making a disparaging remark about the deaths of thousands of Gypsies under the Nazi regime.

Carr, 49, opens his special His Dark Material – which aired on Christmas Day - with a "trigger warning" to the audience and Netflix described it as containing "career enders".

The Traveller Movement charity said in a tweet: "This is truly disturbing and goes way beyond humour.

"We need all your support in calling this out #StopTravellerHate @StopFundingHate."

Read more: Lucky UK ticket-holder scoops up EuroMillions jackpot worth £109m

It has launched a petition calling for the "removal of the segments of His Dark Material which celebrates the Romani genocide", which has been signed by more than 3,000 people.

Labour's Shadow Foreign Secretary and LBC presenter David Lammy tweeted: "Jimmy Carr's attack on the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community is utterly despicable. It was only last week we commemorated the Holocaust. @Netflix should remove his sickening celebration of genocide immediately.

Not-for-profit organisation the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust shared a statement on Twitter from their CEO Olivia Marks-Woldman who said she was "horrified" to hear "gales of laughter" following Carr's remarks.

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: "These comments from Jimmy Carr are beyond tasteless.

"The targeting of Roma and Sinti during the Holocaust is no laughing matter. Deeply offensive. I also don't understand how this was aired @netflix."

Hope Not Hate, the anti-fascism and anti-racism campaigning group, said: "Comedy is an amazing tool for progressive change and it's such a shame that @jimmycarr decided to use his platform to celebrate the murder of one of the most marginalised groups in society."

The Auschwitz Memorial said Carr should "learn about the fate of some 23 thousand Roma & Sinti deported to Auschwitz".

"It's sad to hear words that can fuel prejudice, hurt people & defile memory of their tragedy,” the group tweeted.

A representative for Carr was contacted for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two teenagers were convicted over Hussain's death

Robbers jailed for killing hero teenager who tried to save mother from armed intruders

Pubs and bars are set to raise prices in coming months.

Cost of living crisis: Pubs and bars set to hike prices 11% amid spiralling costs

Mr Johnson has faced fresh calls to resign over the latest claims.

PM faces fresh calls to resign amid claims 'boozy photo at birthday bash handed to Met'

A UK ticket-holder has won the EuroMillions jackpot.

Lucky UK ticket-holder scoops up EuroMillions jackpot worth £109m

Rescuers were seen at the Rettenbach glacier near Soelden, where another avalanche happened earlier on Friday.

Five people killed and one injured following avalanche in Austrian Alps

Machete-wielding teens were seen fighting on a south London bus.

Terrifying video shows teens fight with sword and knife in London bus brawl

Robert Hooper, 57, has been cleared of dangerous driving and criminal damage.

'My home is my castle': Farmer who flipped car on his land in parking row is cleared

PC Daniel Francis killed charity worker Andrew Brown in 2019.

Speeding Met cop weeps as he is spared jail for killing charity worker on zebra crossing

Alex Morgan

Man charged with murdering second woman six months before killing a mum

Lord Ahmed arriving at Sheffield Crown Court to be sentenced after being found guilty of sex assaults against two children.

Shamed former Labour peer Lord Ahmed jailed for 5 years for child sex offences in the 70s

Signs calling for an overhaul of the Met Police have been put up in Charing Cross

'Can you help us?': Mock police signs call for overhaul of Met after leaked messages

Londoners are set for two days of travel chaos in March

TfL workers urged to 'do right thing for London' as more strikes set to cause chaos

Prince Harry faces backlash on social media amid claims of 'burnout'.

Backlash for Prince Harry over 'burnout' claims and telling staff to 'meditate at work'

The Governor of the Bank of England has been criticised for urging people not to ask for a pay rise while the UK is in the grips of a cost of living crisis

'Don't ask for a big pay rise': Fury at message from 500k Bank boss to struggling Brits

Video of postmen after they ate 'hash brownies' emerged on social media

Postmen filmed after 'accidentally' eating ‘hash brownies’ left at sorting office

Nick Ferrari demands minister drop £200 green levy help Brits cope with cost of living crisis

Minister challenged to drop £200 green levy to help Brits cope with cost of living

Latest News

See more Latest News

A soldier seen through night vision

French and German leaders to visit Russia and Ukraine in bid to deter invasion
Nicaraguan journalist Miguel Mora speaks to the press (Alfredo Zuniga/AP)

Ex-presidential hopeful faces jail after conviction in Nicaragua
Protesters in Canada

GoFundMe ends fundraiser for Canada convoy protesters

MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research

US death toll from Covid-19 hits 900,000

Pence Electoral Votes

Trump wrong in saying vice president could overturn election: Pence
Michael Avenatti Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing Trump book cash from Stormy Daniels
A protester shovels snow from around protest vehicles, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Ottawa (AP)

Extra officers to be deployed to Canadian capital amid lorry protests
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Druzhinin/AP)

China and Russia unite to oppose expansion of Nato

A statue of the late governor Theodore Gilmore Bilbo (Rogelio V Solis/AP)

Statue of white supremacist former US state governor moved out of sight
The Mumbai Maersk lies surrounded by tugs in the North Sea near the island of Wangerooge, Germany (Sinda Schuldt/AP)

Container ship freed after running aground off German island

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson

'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson
'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist
James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson
PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP
Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Shadow Chancellor

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves
My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien

My kids are bedbound in onesies to keep warm, struggling caller tells James O'Brien
2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth - Sir Martin Sorrell

2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth - Sir Martin Sorrell
Deputy leader of Reclaim Party forgets what party he's Deputy Leader of

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party mistakes what party he's Deputy Leader of
Voters can drop Tories if Level Up promises are broken, Tory MP declares

Voters can drop Tories if Levelling Up promises are broken, Tory MP declares
Cross Question | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/02 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police