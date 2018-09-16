Labour MP Blasts Sadiq Khan For 'Attacking Democracy'

A Labour MP has slammed the Mayor of London for calling for a new referendum on the result of Brexit negotiations between the UK and European Union.

Writing in the Observer, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the UK is faced with either a "bad deal" or "no deal", and that the debate has become "more about Boris Johnson's political ambitions" than what was good for the country.

"Both these scenarios are a million miles from what was promised during the referendum campaign, only further exposing the lies and mistruths sold to the public," he wrote.

"I don't believe Theresa May has the mandate to gamble so flagrantly with the British economy and people's livelihoods."

But Labour MP and leader of Labour Leave said that the Mayor's call is an "attack on democracy".

Graham Stringer told Andrew Castle that there are a "significant number" of Remainers, including Sadiq Khan, who are "trying to undermine democracy".

Sadiq Khan has been criticised for calling for a new Brexit referendum to allow the British public a "fresh say on our future", but speaking after the 2016 referendum, the London Mayor told LBC that the result should be respected.

Speaking on Speak To Sadiq on the 21st July 2016, he said: "There are rules in a game, there are rules in an election, and unfortunately my side lost.

"The British public has voted to leave the European Union."Mr Khan said that a second referendum "will lead to even more sinisterism" and loss of trust from voters.

"I've got grievances about how the campaign was conducted but the reality is the public had a say, and they voted to leave."