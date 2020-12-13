Nigel Farage: Disruption caused by no-deal Brexit 'will be tiny'

By Seán Hickey

The Brexit Party leader issued a start warning to the PM: Bend last minute to the EU and the public won't forgive you.

"I am nervous about the state of the negotiations now and I am concerned going forward because everything is being multiplied by Covid," Andrew Castle told Nigel Farage. He wondered if the Brexit Party leader could understand the concerns of the public.

"Any disruption caused by Brexit will be tiny," Mr Farage insisted.

"We know at the end of the day the European Union are battling to preserve their little empire," he said, with this being the key reason behind talks hitting an impasse.

Mr Farage went on: "There may be some short term disruption, when you move house there is short term disruption, any big change in life will bring short term disruption."

Andrew changed the subject to the stalemate over fisheries: "Have we seriously got royal naval vessles ready to patrol our waters?" He asked. "Seems incredibly childish."

Nigel Farage warned the PM that bending to the EU could end his political career. Picture: PA

Read More: Brexit: EU offer ‘unacceptable' as deadline approaches in trade talks

"Sovereign countries protect their own resources," Mr Farage pointed out, adding that the UK must act accordingly come January.

The Brexit Party leader added that "we are seeing an ecological disaster in the English Channel," and this can be largely blamed on lack of regulation from the EU.

Andrew wondered if there is is a possibility that the PM might sell out on fisheries to reach a deal. Mr Farage felt it could be the end of Boris Johnson.

"If he thinks he can get away with it, he's in for a shock," Mr Farage insisted. He issued a warning to the PM: "Don't think you can get away with a last minute fudge."