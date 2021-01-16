'I won't employ anyone that refuses vaccination,' claims plumbing mogul

16 January 2021, 12:22

By Seán Hickey

Pimlico Plumbers chief Charlie Mullins reveals he won't employ anyone who hasn't been vaccinated against Covid-19, once the jab is widely available.

"It's an employers right to protect and look after their employees[...]and that's what we're doing," said Charlie Mullins, founder of Pimlico Plumbers.

He told Andrew Castle that he believes "if you're in a position to have a vaccine, you should have it," adding that he will not put his staff and customers at risk unnecessarily.

"In the future once the vaccination is circulated correctly...we won't be taking on anybody that hasn't had the vaccination."

Andrew argued that Mr Mullins' policy can be seen as discriminatory, but the entrepreneur insisted that health and safety policies are on his side.

Read More: Young people may have to stay in lockdown until vaccinated

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

"We're not prepared to bring people into the building that have not been vaccinated," Mr Mullins insisted, adding that "safety is the priority here."

He reiterated to Andrew that it is not only a policy of protecting customers, he insisted that "we need to protect our employees."

Finally, Andrew wondered if Mr Mullins thought it should "be mandatory in society to have the vaccination?"

"I think that's what it's going to lead to," Mr Mullins concluded.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Professor Neil Ferguson spoke to LBC's Matt Frei

Brazilian Covid strain 'real cause for concern', Professor Neil Ferguson tells LBC
Smoke rises from a chimney in the snow-covered West Yorkshire landscape

UK weather: Up to 8cm of snow expected to bring weekend disruption
A general view of Buchanan Street in Glasgow, as stricter lockdown measures have came into force

Tougher coronavirus restrictions come into force in Scotland

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

Joe Biden's inauguration: When is it? Will President Trump attend?
Nora Quoirin's family said there is "compelling evidence" showing she was abducted

Family of Nora Quoirin still have 'unanswered questions' after inquest
Pfizer confirmed the UK will face delays in delivery of its Covid-19 vaccine

UK faces 'short-term' delay in Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine delivery
Sir Keir Starmer will accuse Boris Johnson as getting too close to Donald Trump

Keir Starmer to accuse PM of being 'Britain's Trump' in speech on UK-US relations
A man was arrested at a gathering of over 100 people in Haringey

One arrested and dozens fined as Met Police break up gathering of 100+ people
Joe Biden 'has no grip over his party': Former Trump Chief of Staff

Joe Biden 'has no grip over his party': Former Trump Chief of Staff
Some police officers have become seriously ill after being spat at and contracting Covid-19

Police chief furious after officer who was spat at now 'suffering' with Covid-19

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

4 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile