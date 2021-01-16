'I won't employ anyone that refuses vaccination,' claims plumbing mogul

By Seán Hickey

Pimlico Plumbers chief Charlie Mullins reveals he won't employ anyone who hasn't been vaccinated against Covid-19, once the jab is widely available.

"It's an employers right to protect and look after their employees[...]and that's what we're doing," said Charlie Mullins, founder of Pimlico Plumbers.

He told Andrew Castle that he believes "if you're in a position to have a vaccine, you should have it," adding that he will not put his staff and customers at risk unnecessarily.

"In the future once the vaccination is circulated correctly...we won't be taking on anybody that hasn't had the vaccination."

Andrew argued that Mr Mullins' policy can be seen as discriminatory, but the entrepreneur insisted that health and safety policies are on his side.

"We're not prepared to bring people into the building that have not been vaccinated," Mr Mullins insisted, adding that "safety is the priority here."

He reiterated to Andrew that it is not only a policy of protecting customers, he insisted that "we need to protect our employees."

Finally, Andrew wondered if Mr Mullins thought it should "be mandatory in society to have the vaccination?"

"I think that's what it's going to lead to," Mr Mullins concluded.

