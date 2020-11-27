Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

England's weekly Covid data. Picture: LBC

LBC is analysing the latest Covid data as it happens throughout the pandemic.

We’re looking at the total number of cases each week across the UK, how they compare to the previous week and who has been affected.

We'll also show you a daily breakdown of the number of deaths due to coronavirus, both across the UK and in England.

LBC brings you the latest Covid data. Picture: LBC

LBC's data will also compare the UK's weekly Covid-19 deaths with the five-year flu and pneumonia death average.

Our graphs will give you the facts, day-by-day, as the coronavirus crisis continues.

It comes as England prepares to head into the new coronavirus Tier system from Wednesday, which has been criticised as "unfair" by some MPs.

LBC brings you the latest Covid data. Picture: LBC

99 per cent of the country is to be placed in the top two tiers of restrictions from next week, with roughly 29.5 million people are being moved up one level, while 4.6 million have been bumped up by two.

Just 1.8 million, or 3 per cent of the population, will have their rules relaxed.

