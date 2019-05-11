Sadiq Khan "Immature" For Trump State Visit Remarks, Former Foreign Secretary Says

Sir Malcolm Rifkind said London Mayor Sadiq Khan was 'childish' to say he wouldn't attend the state banquet for Donald Trump in June this year.

Reacting to remarks made by Sadiq Khan, who said that he would not attend the state banquet for President Trump if he was invited, the former Foreign Secretary said the London Mayor was "immature".

Speaking to Andrew Castle, Sir Malcolm Rifkind said: "I just don't think it's very dignified for the Mayor of London to behave in such an immature way.

"State visits are not about saying how pleased we are with a particular individual, my views of Donald Trump are probably very similar to Sadiq Khan's.

"I've got very little time for Donald Trump as a person, but he's the elected President of the United States."

US President Donald Trump is due to have a state visit to the UK in June this year. Picture: Getty

Andrew said: "This is just personal isn't it, to be quite frank he just doesn't like him."

Sir Rifkind replied: "I suspect Sadiq Khan's decision that he wouldn't want to attend the state banquet for President Trump, I suspect President Trump will be very relieved to hear it.

"The whole thing is childish."

The US President will meet with the Queen and hold talks with the Prime Minister during his state visit, which is expected to feature a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

President Trump will also attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Last year thousands of protesters flooded the streets of London during the US President’s two-day working trip to the UK.

Watch above.