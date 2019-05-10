Sadiq Khan: Trump’s Treatment Of Women Gave "Green Light For Others To Behave Badly"

Donald Trump’s attitude towards women has been a “green light for others to behave badly”, Sadiq Khan claimed on LBC.

The Mayor of London told James O’Brien that Theresa May should confront the US President about his behaviour during a state visit to the UK next month.

In a move which risked reigniting a feud between the pair, Mr Khan added: “We shouldn’t roll out the red carpet, we shouldn’t have a state banquet.”

The American leader is due to arrive in the UK at the start of June.

Sadiq Khan risked reigniting a feud with Donald Trump ahead of the US President's state visit. Picture: PA/LBC

His last visit in 2018 saw large-scale protests in London, with Mr Khan allowing a “Trump Blimp” portraying the President as a baby to fly over the capital.

Speaking on his regular LBC phone-in on Friday, the London Mayor was asked about Mr Trump’s treatment of women.

He replied: “The impression is given you can get away with it, it's like a get out of jail card.

“There's a boasting and bragging, it's almost a green light for others to behave badly.”

The London Mayor allowed a "Baby Trump" blimp to be flown over the capital in 2018. Picture: PA

He added that Mrs May should call out his behaviour when the pair next meet.

"We're their closest mates, that give us a responsibility to call people out,” Mr Khan continued.

"We should say to President Trump when he's here - listen, we may have a special relationship, we may agree on most things but I think you're wrong on A, B, C, D, E.

"The Prime Minister has an opportunity to meet President Trump and she can use the opportunity to call him out on some of these things."