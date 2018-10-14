Fomer Teacher Gets Angry At Feminist During Sexual Harassment Debate

A debate on sexual harassment in the workplace took an unexpected turn when a feminist writer called out a former teacher for describing harassment as 'a living hell'.

Simon Warr told Andrew Castle that the Me Too campaign "has now created some sort of climate of hysteria in which the sexual harassment of women is presented as some routine part of life".

The former teacher that that it was "so sad" that women are "preoccupied" about potential sexual assaults, and that men are too worried about saying the wrong thing.

Feminist writer Natalie Collins began by agreeing that "it is a very depressing situation", but laughed off his comments that women live in a 'living hell'.

"It's not a living hell, but it is a reality that women live in", she said.

