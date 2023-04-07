Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

By Madeleine Wilson

A transgender woman can't comprehend why people are offended by Nike's new female clothing range being modelled by a trans influencer.

Andrew Castle spoke to caller Kate who couldn't understand why others are 'offended' by Nike's new advert.

Kate said to Andrew: "Well didn't we start out originally when J.K. Rowling said 'wear what you like, dress how you like' and now we're at the point where we're being told we can't dress how we like?"

Andrew responded: "Oh, you can wear what you like."

Kate replied: "Well we can't can we because someone has put an Instagram post up of a trans woman wearing a Nike bra and suddenly-"

Andrew said: "No it's more than that Kate. This is a big-time campaign put out by a major cooperate - I believe the biggest sports brand in the world - and they're using a trans woman to advertise clothing for women and some women are offended."

The call comes after American multinational corporation Nike chose to hire influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote the sportswear company's female clothing range.

Andrew went on to ask Kate why she thought this might be seen as insulting to others.

Kate said: "I have absolutely no idea.

"At the end of the day, there are hundreds of other Nike adverts with women in them. Can they just not look at the one with the trans women in it and just look at the one with a cis woman in it, or does the trans women cancel out all the cis women?

"How many trans women vs how many cis women does it have to be?"

Kate continued: "So I'm a size 34G, do I not wear a bra, can I walk topless down the street then if I'm a man, as everybody keeps saying to me?

"Can I pop into Tescos without a top on, is everyone going to be ok with that?"

