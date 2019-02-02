Unwitting Father Of FGM Victims In Tears As He Calls For End To Practice

Caller Mahmood became extremely emotional as he revealed that his two daughters were victims of the practice while he was away from home, studying in the UK.

Amid this news that a 37-year-old woman who mutilated her three-year-old daughter has become the first person in the UK to be found guilty of female genital mutilation (FGM) after a trial at the Old Bailey, Andrew Castle led a discussion on the topic.

One brave caller Mahmood phoned in to tell his horrifying story, whereby his daughters underwent FGM procedures at the ages of one and two years old despite him expressing his firm stance against the cultural practice.

Picture: LBC

During the extremely emotional phone call, Mahmood was reduced to tears as he revealed that his wife had agreed to the procedure while he was away studying, ultimately resulting in him leaving his wife.

Mahmood wanted to emphasise that not all fathers are complicit in the practice, including himself. "They do it without your consent", he added.

He ended the call by calling for the practice to stop.