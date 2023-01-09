Andrew Marr: 'Can the NHS model, the pride of Britain, survive much longer?'

Andrew Marr has questioned whether the NHS can survive in its current form. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

Andrew Marr has questioned whether the NHS can "survive much longer" amid strikes and yet another crisis.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter said the NHS was one of two crises facing the nation, alongside the allegations made by Prince Harry against his family.

Andrew said: "Good evening and welcome to my first show of 2023. Parliament returned today at a time when two of the core institutions, which bind Britain together are reeling.

The NHS is in crisis. Picture: Getty

"Prince Harry's assault on the integrity and behaviour of the royal family has taken what was painful sibling rivalry into the realms of a genuine crisis.

"I, for one, don't think that the King and Prince William can stay silent much longer, but more on that later."

He added: "The other institution, which, let's be honest, matters more to most of us day in, day out, is the National Health Service which seems to be quite close to collapse.

"This afternoon, crucial pay talks between the Prime Minister and the unions ended badly. Onay Kasab of the Unite Union said that in trying to focus on productivity before pay, it was an insult to every single one of his members and he added: "We are extremely angry.

"Ambulance staff are due to go on strike on Wednesday. There are glimmers of hope, but it looks like we are a long way from any deal. Meanwhile, the health Secretary Stephen Barkley, announced today his plans to unblock beds by buying up 2,500 places in care homes."

Andrew went on: "We're going to be looking today, not at the details of the pay argument, but at the medium term future of the NHS itself.

"Can the British model of healthcare, on which we've prided ourselves for so many years, survive much longer?"