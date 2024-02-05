Andrew Marr: King Charles' willingness to be so open about his cancer diagnosis is characteristic of the man

Andrew Marr says King Charles' willingness to be so open about his cancer diagnosis is 'characteristic of the man' - and has already encouraged more people to get medical check-ups by announcing his operation. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Andrew Marr says King Charles' willingness to be so open about his cancer diagnosis is 'characteristic of the man' - and has already encouraged more people to get medical check-ups by announcing his operation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Announcing the news that the King has been diagnosed with cancer Monday evening, Marr praised the communication from the Palace, noting it was "like of which we haven't seen before" with past Royals.

Just after 6pm on Tonight With Andrew Marr, the veteran presenter said: "We don't know a great deal more right now, but he's just left hospital after a prostate operation.

"It's interesting that the King has chosen to be so open. In his statement, he says: 'His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer'.

"That is kind of characteristic of the man."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Marr also noted the effect that the King had had on the general public by announcing his operation.

"I was talking to my GP just earlier last week, and she was saying that since his announcement about his prostate operation, there's been a huge spike of people coming into her surgery with the same kind of problem - so he does have an effect on day to day life."

King Charles diagnosed with cancer aged 75

Read More: Harry 'has spoken to Charles about King's cancer diagnosis and is travelling back to the UK'

Read More: King Charles diagnosed with cancer and postpones public duties to begin immediate treatment

Continuing his reaction to the news, Marr said: "[The King] is by and large seen as a pessimistic man, but when it comes to health matters and his own position, he's relentlessly optimistic.

"The statement says: 'He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible'.

"But given that it's cancer, and given the type of treatment you have for cancer, that may not be for some time.

Marr said he thought there was "no reason to think his reign will be short or that some kind of regency arrangement will be needed," if, in the King's case, it hasn't spread.

"An awful lot of the job involves sitting at a desk reading mounds and mounds of paperwork: signing, reading memos from senior politicians, being aware of what ambassadors around the world are sending back to London.

"It's the public-facing duties - standing in the rain under an umbrella, shaking lots of hands. That's the kind of stuff you won't see much of.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player

Buckingham Palace made the announcement at 6pm Monday evening, which read: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."