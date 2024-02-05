Breaking News

King Charles diagnosed with cancer and postpones public duties to begin immediate treatment

Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Christian Oliver and Kit Heren

King Charles has been diagnosed with a 'form of cancer', Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles does not have prostate cancer, the palace said, although it was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

No details have been shared on the kind of cancer the king has, the stage of the cancer, or his prognosis.

A statement from the palace said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

Picture: Twitter

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

Picture: Twitter

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Harry is said to have spoken to Charles about his diagnosis. He is expected to fly back to the UK to spend time with his father.

News of Charles' diagnosis was followed by politicians from across the spectrum wishing him well.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

"I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.

"We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: "I know the whole House will wish to join me in expressing our sympathies with His Majesty the King following the news announcement this evening.

"Our thoughts are, of course, with His Majesty and his family, and we'd all wish to send him our very best wishes for the successful treatment and a speedy recovery following tonight's news."

In Northern Ireland, Jeffrey Donaldson said: "Sending His Majesty the King every good wish as he commences his treatment.

"We pray for a full and speedy recovery."

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford also sent their best wishes to Charles.

Picture: Getty

The King underwent a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate on January 26, the palace said.

He then extended his stay at the private hospital, but then appeared in good spirits three days later as he climbed into a waiting car last week to return home.

Queen Camilla said that Charles was "fine" after he underwent treatment on his prostate.

Camilla visited him several times during his hospital stay and told reporters "he's fine, thank you" as she left.

Charles has since cleared some of his upcoming public engagements to allow himself time to rest, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Charles has been King since September 2022, when his mother Queen Elizabeth died after more than 70 years on the throne.

His diagnosis is just the latest health scare to affect the royals family at the start of 2024.

The Princess of Wales underwent major abdominal surgery and Sarah, Duchess of York revealed she had skin cancer.

Charles, who acceded to the throne just 17 months ago, was last seen on Sunday when he attended church in Sandringham.

This is breaking news. More to follow...