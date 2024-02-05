Breaking News

King Charles diagnosed with cancer and postpones public duties to begin immediate treatment

5 February 2024, 18:01 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 18:44

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Christian Oliver and Kit Heren

King Charles has been diagnosed with a 'form of cancer', Buckingham Palace has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles does not have prostate cancer, the palace said, although it was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

No details have been shared on the kind of cancer the king has, the stage of the cancer, or his prognosis.

A statement from the palace said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

Follow live: King Charles suspends public duties as Buckingham Palace announces cancer diagnosis

Read more: Read it in full: Buckingham Palace's statement as King Charles diagnosed with cancer

Charles has cancer, the palace said
Charles has cancer, the palace said. Picture: Twitter

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

Buckingham Palace announced Charles' cancer on Monday evening
Buckingham Palace announced Charles' cancer on Monday evening. Picture: Twitter

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Harry is said to have spoken to Charles about his diagnosis. He is expected to fly back to the UK to spend time with his father.

News of Charles' diagnosis was followed by politicians from across the spectrum wishing him well.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

"I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.

"We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs: "I know the whole House will wish to join me in expressing our sympathies with His Majesty the King following the news announcement this evening.

"Our thoughts are, of course, with His Majesty and his family, and we'd all wish to send him our very best wishes for the successful treatment and a speedy recovery following tonight's news."

In Northern Ireland, Jeffrey Donaldson said: "Sending His Majesty the King every good wish as he commences his treatment.

"We pray for a full and speedy recovery."

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford also sent their best wishes to Charles.

King Charles with Camilla on Sunday
King Charles with Camilla on Sunday. Picture: Getty

The King underwent a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate on January 26, the palace said.

He then extended his stay at the private hospital, but then appeared in good spirits three days later as he climbed into a waiting car last week to return home.

Queen Camilla said that Charles was "fine" after he underwent treatment on his prostate.

Camilla visited him several times during his hospital stay and told reporters "he's fine, thank you" as she left.

Charles has since cleared some of his upcoming public engagements to allow himself time to rest, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Charles has been King since September 2022, when his mother Queen Elizabeth died after more than 70 years on the throne.

His diagnosis is just the latest health scare to affect the royals family at the start of 2024.

The Princess of Wales underwent major abdominal surgery and Sarah, Duchess of York revealed she had skin cancer.

Charles, who acceded to the throne just 17 months ago, was last seen on Sunday when he attended church in Sandringham.

This is breaking news. More to follow...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Charles and Harry

Harry 'has spoken to Charles about King's cancer diagnosis and is travelling back to the UK'

Live
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer

Live: King Charles suspends public duties as Buckingham Palace announces cancer diagnosis

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer

Read in full: Buckingham Palace's statement as King Charles diagnosed with cancer

Russia and Iran are working together as attacks on the Red Sea are distracting from the war in Ukraine, the Defence Secretary has warned

Russia and Iran are 'working together' as Red Sea attacks distract from war in Ukraine, Defence Secretary warns

Bulgaria Farmers’Protest

Bulgaria’s farmers join Europe-wide protests

Spain Soccer Dani Alves Sexual Assault Trial

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves goes on trial in Spain accused of sexual assault

Saudi Arabia US Blinken

Blinken returns to Middle East in push for hostage deal and postwar Gaza plan

Police intervene as hundreds queue for Bristol NHS dentist

Police called after hundreds of people queue for six hours to try and register with an NHS dentist

A McDonald’s sign

McDonald’s has bumpy end to strong year after Middle East boycotts hurt sales

Russia Yandex

Tech company Yandex selling Russian operations for £3.9 billion

Estee Lauder-Layoffs

Estee Lauder cuts 3% to 5% of global workforce as sales and profits slide

Snap-Layoffs

Snapchat owner lays off about 10% of its global workforce

Abdul Ezedi

Man arrested for aiding Clapham attack suspect as police say injured children are not his and mum could lose eye

Rishi Sunak has visited Northern Ireland

Rishi Sunak urges Northern Ireland to 'focus on things that matter', not vote on united Ireland

Chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi may have fled the country, a former Met Police detective has warned as the manhunt enters its fifth day

Acid attack suspect 'may have fled the country', former Met Police detective warns as manhunt enters fifth day

The attack took place in Oxford Circus

Man shoved onto Tube tracks at Oxford Circus as suspect, 24, charged with attempted murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi has gone to ground, with several theories emerging about where he is

What has happened to Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi? All the theories as manhunt hits sixth day
Israel Palestinians US

Gaza death toll rises as Blinken returns to the Middle East

Japan Snow

Heavy snow hits Tokyo, halting trains and grounding more than 100 flights

Japan Italy

Japan to step up defence and economic ties with Italy

Red Bull chief Christian Horner is under investigation over alleged 'inappropriate behavior', the Formula One team has confirmed

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner under investigation at Red Bull F1 team over 'inappropriate behaviour'
Senegal Election

Senegal’s government cuts internet access as MPs debate Bill on election delay

'People complain [about] the dogs; it's not the dogs' claims family of grandmother, 68, mauled to death by 'XL Bullies'

'People complain about the dogs; it's not the dogs,' claims family of grandmother, 68, mauled to death by 'XL Bullies'
RAF Typhoons escorted a Scandinavian Airlines flight into Manchester Airport

Dramatic moment RAF Typhoons escort Scandinavian Airlines flight into Manchester Airport

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has appeared in court this morning standing on trial for rape, where he faces a prison sentence of up to 12 years

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves appears in court accused of raping 23-year-old woman in Barcelona nightclub
CORRECTION Spain Migration

Spain says more than 1,000 migrants reached Canary Islands in three days

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William will return to royal duties on Wednesday following Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace today confirmed.

William's royal return: Prince resumes official duties as Kate recovers from surgery

The Queen was critical of Meghan's wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan's wedding dress was 'too white' in secret remarks to cousin

Harry and William's row is said to pre-date the relationship with Meghan

Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit