Live: King Charles suspends public duties as Buckingham Palace announces cancer diagnosis
5 February 2024, 18:19 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 18:32
King Charles has been diagnosed with a 'form of cancer', Buckingham Palace has announced.
Charles does not have prostate cancer, Buckingham Palace confirmed, although he was recently treated for an enlarged prostate.
His public duties have been suspended as a result.
Charles remains "wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".
A spokesperson added: "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."
Prince Harry will also return to the UK to see his father after the annoucement.
Follow below for the latest live.
LBC's Andrew Marr reacts as King Charles diagnosed with cancer
LBC's Andrew Marr reacts to the breaking news that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and will postpone public-facing duties.
Prince Harry to return to UK after King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry will return to the UK to see his father after it was revealed King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.
It is understood Harry has spoken to his father since his diagnosis.
"The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days," a source close to Harry has said.
Keir Starmer wishes Charles 'all the very best'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has wished the King "all the very best for his recovery" after he was diagnosed with a form of cancer.
Sir Keir tweeted: "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. "We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."
Whole country will be wishing King well, Sunak says
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the entire country will be wishing King Charles well as his cancer diagnosis is confirmed.
Writing on Twitter, Mr Sunak: "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.
"I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."
Buckingham Palace statement as King Charles cancer diagnosis confirmed
The statement said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.
"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.
"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.
"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.
"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.
"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."
King Charles diagnosed with cancer
King Charles has been diagnosed with a 'form of cancer', Buckingham Palace has announced.
Charles does not have prostate cancer, the palace said, although he was recently treated for an enlarged prostate.
