Live: King Charles suspends public duties as Buckingham Palace announces cancer diagnosis

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles has been diagnosed with a 'form of cancer', Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles does not have prostate cancer, Buckingham Palace confirmed, although he was recently treated for an enlarged prostate.

His public duties have been suspended as a result.

Charles remains "wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".

A spokesperson added: "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Prince Harry will also return to the UK to see his father after the annoucement.

