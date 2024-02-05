Harry 'has spoken to Charles about King's cancer diagnosis and is travelling back to the UK'

Breaking News

Prince Harry has spoken to Charles about his cancer diagnosis, and is said to be travelling back to the UK.

Harry will travel back to the UK from his California home to spend time with his father after the news emerged.

Buckingham Palace said on Monday evening at 6pm that Charles had cancer.

He does not have prostate cancer, although the disease was discovered during treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

No details have been shared on the kind of cancer the king has, the stage of the cancer, or his prognosis.

Charles and Harry's relationship has been strained in recent years, as the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from being senior royals in early 2020.

But Harry and Meghan are earlier said to have sent get well messages to King Charles as he entered treatment for his enlarged prostate last month.

Charles is thought to have told his children earlier than the public announcement was made.

