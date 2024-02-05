Prince Harry will travel to UK alone after King Charles' cancer diagnosis, with Meghan to stay at home with children

Meghan will stay in California with Archie and Lilibet. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry will travel to the UK alone after King Charles' cancer diagnosis, it is understood.

His wife, Meghan Markle, will stay in the United States with their children, Archie and Lilibet, as the Duke of Sussex visits his father.

Prince Harry has spoken to Charles about his cancer diagnosis, and is expected to return to the UK in the coming days.

Harry will travel back to the UK from his California home to spend time with his father after the news emerged.

Buckingham Palace said on Monday evening at 6pm that Charles had cancer.

He does not have prostate cancer, although the disease was discovered during treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

No details have been shared on the kind of cancer the king has, the stage of the cancer, or his prognosis.

Charles and Harry's relationship has been strained in recent years, as the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from being senior royals in early 2020.

Harry and Charles in 2019. Picture: Getty

But Harry and Meghan are earlier said to have sent get well messages to King Charles as he entered treatment for his enlarged prostate last month.

Charles is thought to have told his children earlier than the public announcement was made.

Some have speculated that a 'silver lining' of Charles' diagnosis may be that it brings him and William closer with Harry again.

Harry, William and Charles in 2014. Picture: Getty

Ingrid Seward, a royal commentator, told LBC's Andrew Marr that "often it takes an illness, or a death, to solder these very tricky family relationships.

"But of course the death of the Queen didn't solder it together, but perhaps the worry of their father will - but I really find it very difficult to speculate."

Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles, said that he had "no doubt" that the King's' diagnosis would bring the family closer together again.

He added: "I know how much [Harry] loves his father, so it doesn't surprise me if he's returning to the UK."